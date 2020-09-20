Takataka Solutions

Position title: Customer Service – Waste Collection

Reports to: Head of Sales

Location: Nairobi

Summary of Role: TakaTaka Solutions is looking to recruit a passionate customer service officer to build and nurture long-term relationships with clients, coordinate resolution of any issues that arise to ensure clients are satisfied with our services and hence contribute in increasing our market share.

The candidate will report to the Head of Sales and is expected to spend more time in fieldwork.

Company Background: TakaTaka Solutions is a waste management and recycling company. We are engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling. We recycle 95% of the waste we collect.

Specific Responsibilities

Build good relationships with key clients on behalf of the company

Create plans to address our clients’ business needs and collaborate with the wider team to address them.

Follow up with clients regularly to ensure they are satisfied

Conduct research, summarize and present findings on the level of client’s satisfaction.

Act as point of contact for complaints and escalating issues as appropriate.

Assist the sales team to up-sell or cross-sell services and products

Ensure both the company and clients adhere to contract terms

Monitor and analyze competitors’ activities

Collaborate with internal teams to address clients’ needs

Manage existing clients, to ensure contracts get renew or renegotiate terms

Follow up with newly signed commercial clients to ensure high quality service.

Qualifications and Skills

At least 2-3 years’ work experience in sales or customer service.

Diploma in business related field

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly analytical and systematic approach to customer complaints resolution.

Previous experience in solution selling of complex products or services (E.g facility management, security, IT)

Fluent in English and Swahili

Proficient in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Personal Attributes

Demonstrate honesty, integrity, and strong work ethics

High regard for time management

Problem solving and negotiation skills

Excellent communication skills

Collaborative and thrive in a team environment where ideas build on one another

Excited by and open to new ideas and new way of doing things

Creative and contribute new ideas and ways of improving the team

High preparedness and ability to be adaptable without complaining

Able to work under pressure

Able to work in multicultural environment

High level of empathy and patience

Willingness to take additional areas of responsibility relevant to the role

How to Apply

If interested in this position please send your CV and cover letter quoting the job title (Customer Service Officer) on the email subject to job.takataka@gmail.com by 25th September 2020