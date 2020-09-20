Takataka Solutions
Position title: Customer Service – Waste Collection
Reports to: Head of Sales
Location: Nairobi
Summary of Role: TakaTaka Solutions is looking to recruit a passionate customer service officer to build and nurture long-term relationships with clients, coordinate resolution of any issues that arise to ensure clients are satisfied with our services and hence contribute in increasing our market share.
The candidate will report to the Head of Sales and is expected to spend more time in fieldwork.
Company Background: TakaTaka Solutions is a waste management and recycling company. We are engaged in waste collection, material recovery, composting and recycling. We recycle 95% of the waste we collect.
Specific Responsibilities
- Build good relationships with key clients on behalf of the company
- Create plans to address our clients’ business needs and collaborate with the wider team to address them.
- Follow up with clients regularly to ensure they are satisfied
- Conduct research, summarize and present findings on the level of client’s satisfaction.
- Act as point of contact for complaints and escalating issues as appropriate.
- Assist the sales team to up-sell or cross-sell services and products
- Ensure both the company and clients adhere to contract terms
- Monitor and analyze competitors’ activities
- Collaborate with internal teams to address clients’ needs
- Manage existing clients, to ensure contracts get renew or renegotiate terms
- Follow up with newly signed commercial clients to ensure high quality service.
Qualifications and Skills
- At least 2-3 years’ work experience in sales or customer service.
- Diploma in business related field
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Highly analytical and systematic approach to customer complaints resolution.
- Previous experience in solution selling of complex products or services (E.g facility management, security, IT)
- Fluent in English and Swahili
- Proficient in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Personal Attributes
- Demonstrate honesty, integrity, and strong work ethics
- High regard for time management
- Problem solving and negotiation skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Collaborative and thrive in a team environment where ideas build on one another
- Excited by and open to new ideas and new way of doing things
- Creative and contribute new ideas and ways of improving the team
- High preparedness and ability to be adaptable without complaining
- Able to work under pressure
- Able to work in multicultural environment
- High level of empathy and patience
- Willingness to take additional areas of responsibility relevant to the role
How to Apply
If interested in this position please send your CV and cover letter quoting the job title (Customer Service Officer) on the email subject to job.takataka@gmail.com by 25th September 2020