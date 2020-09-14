Exciting Customer Care Assistant Job Opportunity

Our client is a leading Roofing market player in Kenya and the region.

To consolidate market leadership they seek to recruit a dynamic and self driven customer care assistant.

Job title: Customer Care Assistant

Department: Administration

Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000

No of Positions: 1 (one) Position

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Attend promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant parties on the same.
  • Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically.
  • To attend promptly to all clients and business associates coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner.
  • General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents, maintenance of company files.
  • Generate sales leads.
  • Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events.
  • Provide product information to assist customers in making a decision about the product to buy.
  • Resolve product problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.
  • Ensuring that the board room and samples are adequate and in the best form all the time without fail
  • Ensuring that the displays outside are in good order
  • Follow up with potential clients to close sale.
  • Ensuring that quotations are sent out within 12 hours and following up and closing the sale thereafter.
  • Take an extra mile to engage clients.
  • Ensure the office is neat and clean working closely with the office assistant.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma/Certificate in Business Administration OR
  • Diploma in Public Relationship/Sales And Marketing
  • A minimum of one years’ experience in a customer care position

Required Skills

  • Charisma and Enthusiasm
  • Empathy and Adaptability
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
  • Self-control, Patience and Flexibility
  • Taking initiative/responsibility.

Applications Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Customer Service career, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate Job Title on the subject line.

Note:

  • Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
  • Closing date for applications is Friday 18th September 2020.
  • Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

