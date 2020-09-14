Exciting Customer Care Assistant Job Opportunity
Our client is a leading Roofing market player in Kenya and the region.
To consolidate market leadership they seek to recruit a dynamic and self driven customer care assistant.
Job title: Customer Care Assistant
Department: Administration
Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000
No of Positions: 1 (one) Position
Location: Nairobi
Placement: Immediate
Duties and Responsibilities
- Attend promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant parties on the same.
- Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically.
- To attend promptly to all clients and business associates coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner.
- General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents, maintenance of company files.
- Generate sales leads.
- Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events.
- Provide product information to assist customers in making a decision about the product to buy.
- Resolve product problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.
- Ensuring that the board room and samples are adequate and in the best form all the time without fail
- Ensuring that the displays outside are in good order
- Follow up with potential clients to close sale.
- Ensuring that quotations are sent out within 12 hours and following up and closing the sale thereafter.
- Take an extra mile to engage clients.
- Ensure the office is neat and clean working closely with the office assistant.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/Certificate in Business Administration OR
- Diploma in Public Relationship/Sales And Marketing
- A minimum of one years’ experience in a customer care position
Required Skills
- Charisma and Enthusiasm
- Empathy and Adaptability
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Self-control, Patience and Flexibility
- Taking initiative/responsibility.
Applications Procedure
If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Customer Service career, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:
The Recruiter.
Esquire Consultants.
P.O Box 76883-00620,
Nairobi.
Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate Job Title on the subject line.
Note:
- Do not attach certificates and testimonials in your application.
- Closing date for applications is Friday 18th September 2020.
- Shortlisting will be carried out on a rolling/ongoing basis.
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.