Exciting Customer Care Assistant Job Opportunity

Our client is a leading Roofing market player in Kenya and the region.

To consolidate market leadership they seek to recruit a dynamic and self driven customer care assistant.

Job title: Customer Care Assistant

Department: Administration

Salary Range: Kshs 25,000 – 30,000

No of Positions: 1 (one) Position

Location: Nairobi

Placement: Immediate

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant parties on the same.

Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically.

To attend promptly to all clients and business associates coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner.

General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents, maintenance of company files.

Generate sales leads.

Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events.

Provide product information to assist customers in making a decision about the product to buy.

Resolve product problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution.

Ensuring that the board room and samples are adequate and in the best form all the time without fail

Ensuring that the displays outside are in good order

Follow up with potential clients to close sale.

Ensuring that quotations are sent out within 12 hours and following up and closing the sale thereafter.

Take an extra mile to engage clients.

Ensure the office is neat and clean working closely with the office assistant.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/Certificate in Business Administration OR

Diploma in Public Relationship/Sales And Marketing

A minimum of one years’ experience in a customer care position

Required Skills

Charisma and Enthusiasm

Empathy and Adaptability

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Self-control, Patience and Flexibility

Taking initiative/responsibility.

Applications Procedure

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in making a meaningful Customer Service career, apply by submitting your CV in confidence to:

The Recruiter.

Esquire Consultants.

P.O Box 76883-00620,

Nairobi.

Via recruit@esquireconsultants.co.ke and kindly indicate Job Title on the subject line.

Note: