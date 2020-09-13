Sunday September 13, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has clarified that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is still the Luhya community spokesman despite him endorsing Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, and Kakamega Governor, Wyclife Oparanya.

Speaking at the burial of long- serving archbishop of the Church of God, Rev Byrum Makokha, in Kima, Vihiga County on Saturday, Mr Atwoli said Mudavadi had not been replaced as the Luhya spokesman.

“Musalia Mudavadi was made (Luhya) spokesman in 2016 and we have not picked another person.”

“The meeting that was held at my Kajiado home was a strategy forum,” said Mr Atwoli.

Mr Mudavadi welcomed the sentiments of Mr Atwoli and said that he should not be let to walk alone in his quest for the Presidency.

“Atwoli is a powerful and good man.”

“I have no problem with him.”

“If we (Atwoli and I) play on one side, we will score a goal,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST