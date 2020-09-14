Monday, September 14, 2020 – Popular Instagram comedian, Seth Amunga alias Seth Gor, has set the record straight on allegations that he clobbered his ex-girlfriend, Shiko Phyna.

In December 2019, Shiko Phyna, who is a police officer, claimed that Seth assaulted her and she even had him arrested.

The comedian was released on a Ksh20, 000 cash bail.

In a series of posts on social media, Gor stated that it is Shiko who started assaulting him when he ended the relationship and while defending himself, she broke her fingernail.

Seth went on to state that the last few months have been tough on him after Shiko hired bloggers to paint him as a woman beater despite the fact she was forced to withdraw the charges and even apologized.

“My sincere appeal to everyone; please report the facts – being a victim of emotional and physical abuse is a tough tag to carry, it’s even worse when your grief is taken away by misreporting,” Seth wrote.

Check out his tweets below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST