Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, has asked County workers to down their tools from tomorrow September 17th since there is no money to run Counties.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega Governor, said the 47 devolved units are suffering and the only way to end their pain is for the National Treasury to release funds for running them.

Oparanya urged County hospitals not to admit any patients from September 17th.

He also said all non-essential services in Counties have been suspended and urged County workers to proceed for two weeks leave.

County staff, including frontline health workers, have not been paid for three months, the governor said.

In Murang’a, the County has not paid staff salaries, with Governor Mwangi Wa Iria terming the revenue standoff in the Senate as an affront to devolution.

Here is Oparanya’s statement.

