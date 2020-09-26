Saturday September 26, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga left Kakamega residents in stitches on Friday when he rejected a gift of 3 goats from Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala.

Instead, Maraga gifted the three goats to the Kakamega Law Courts users’ committee Chairman, Sylvester Mambiri.

The President of the Judiciary said he refused to accept the gift because the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) code of conduct does not allow him to take any gift worth more than Sh 20,000

The CJ also reminded the Senator that he had a pending case in court, insinuating that he could not accept a gift from him.

“This donation puts me in a bad situation.”

“First, if I am not wrong, the Senator has a case in one of the courts,” Maraga said.

“Under the Judiciary code of conduct, I am not allowed to take a gift which may be anything more than KSh 20,000.”

“Here goats cost over KSh 30,000, and I cannot accept them,” Maraga added.

Speakers at the ceremony urged the CJ to rescind his advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta, which calls for the dissolution of Parliament over failure to comply with the two-thirds gender rule.

The CJ was in Kakamega to launch the new Kakamega Law Courts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST