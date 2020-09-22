Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Controversial city preacher, Pastor Godrey Migwi, has lambasted Kenyan celebrities for living fake lives on social media.

The vocal pastor singled out gospel celebrity couple, Size 8 and DJ Mo, and the WaJesus family to drive his point home.

According to Pastor Migwi, most celebrity couples who like sharing their private lives online are living fake lifestyles because they want to prove to the society that they have made it.

He went on to comment on the rumors that DJ Mo and Size 8’s marriage is on the rocks over infidelity stating that men who post and keep on mentioning their wives on social media more than their businesses are dodgy.

Read his post below:

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire.

“There could be a problem in their (DJ MO and Size 8) marriage and the best thing is to sit down and talk to each other if they are serious with that marriage.

“Marriage isn’t a walk in the park. Social media will break your marriages.

“It’s only good for branding yourselves.

“When you expose your relationships online they won’t last long.

“WaJesus family and Murayas are living a lie, fake lifestyles, they want to prove to the society that they have money, over one another but that isn’t true.

“Kwanza wale wanaume wanapenda kupost their wives kutisha watu, ni mkora. Mwanaume ambaye anashindia kutaja bibi yake kuliko biashara ni mkora,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST