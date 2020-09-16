Wednesday, September 15, 2020 – Citizen TV’s Swahili news anchor, Lulu Hassan, has paid glowing tribute to fallen actress, Pretty Mutave, who died on Tuesday on her way to the Coast General Hospital for treatment.

The beautiful and talented actress was a household name in local TV shows directed by Lulu Hassan and her husband, Rashid Abdalla, such as Maza, Moyo and Aziza.

Taking to Instagram, Lulu penned glowing tribute and revealed that they were working on a special project before her untimely death.

She wrote:

“5 days ago we were on set working on a project that was tailor-made for you by @Iamibrachi …

“You were so excited about the project…i guess this was a way of calling it a wrap….the industry will surely miss you …you gave more than a 100% while on set…fare thee well pretty…#repost @Rashidyabdalla .’

