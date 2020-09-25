Friday, September 25, 2020 – Renovations at the Nyayo National Stadium are complete and the 30,000 capacity venue will be re-opened soon.

The facility was closed in 2017 for renovations when Kenya was handed the rights for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

However, the renovations were not complete on time and the country was stripped off hosting rights.

It took the intervention of President Uhuru, who has been personally inspecting its progress and from the latest photos, it is ready for reopening.

New plastic seats have been arranged in the colors of the flag and will now replace the concrete slab that spectators sat on.

A new grass carpet has also been laid and the changing rooms look immaculate.

