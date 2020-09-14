Monday, September 14, 2020 – Chelsea will be looking to kick off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign in style when they face Brighton at Amex Stadium tonight.

After guiding the Blues to a fourth place finish in his debut season as coach, Frank Lampard is expected to deliver silverware this season given the talent at his disposal.

Chelsea have splashed money on the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and all eyes will be the new faces tonight.

However, Lampard will wait longer to use the services of Ben Chilwell who is injured.

On the other hand, the Seagulls finished 15th on the table last season and are keen to start the new campaign on a high.

Possible starting line ups.

Brighton: Ryan; Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Bissouma; Gross, Lallana, Trossard; Maupay

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho; Havertz, Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea may boast of a scary attack but they are still vulnerable at the back.

And we reckon Brighton will score but the Blues will squeeze a hard fought 2-1 victory.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

RU1 (18:30) Zenit v Arsenal Tula -1

DEC (19:30) Dynamo Dresden v Hamburger SV -2

EPL (20:00) Sheffield United v Wolves –Under 2.5

BE1 (21:45) Beerschot v Genk -2

DEC (21:45) MSV Duisburg v Dortmund – Over 2.5

EPL (22:45) Brighton v Chelsea -GG GOOD LUCK and