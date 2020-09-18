Friday, September 18, 2020 – Bayern Munich will kick off the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign with a clash against Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena tonight.

The Bavarians lifted their 30th top-flight title last season and will be looking to continue their dominance of German football this term, while Schalke hope to improve on a disappointing 2019-20 where they finished down in 12th spot in the table. Go here>>>

The European Champions will be determined to start their new league season with a victory before setting their sights on the UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League winners, Sevilla, on September 24th.

Prediction: Bayern 4-1 Schalke Go here>>>

Bayern have proved very difficult to stop and given the fact that Schalke have not won a Bundesliga game since January, we are backing Hansi Flick’s charges to make a flying start to the new campaign.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

DE2 (19:30) Hamburger SV v Fortuna Dusseldorf -1X Go here>>>

RU1 (20:00) FK Krasnodar v FC Khimki – 1

GR1 (20:30) Olympiacos v Asteras -1

CZ1 (21:00) Slavia Prague v Teplice -1

NL1 (21:00) Venlo v Utrecht –GG Go here>>>

PT1 (21:00) Famalicao v Benfica -2

BE1 (21:45) Charleroi v Beershot – 1

DE1 (21:30) Bayern Munich v Schalke –Over 2.5

FR1 (22:00) Lyon v Nimes -1

PT1 (23:00) Vitória Guimarães v Belenenses -1

Good LUCK and Go here>>>