Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, lost his cool yesterday as he engaged in a heated exchange with economist David Ndii.

The argument turned ugly when the two resorted to name-calling and trading insults.

Waita had called out the Daily Nation for an article that claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was headed to France to sign a Ksh180 billion loan deal for the dualling of the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Road; a 190-kilometer stretch.

He explained that Kenya was not seeking a loan but a public-private partnership (PPP) that would guarantee income through charges imposed on motorists.

“How does a PPP become a loan?”

“Your story is an outright lie.”

“The Nakuru-Mau Summit Super Highway will be a toll road given to a concessionaire to finance, build and operate.”

“Through the Toll Fund recently enacted by the National Assembly, the Government would guarantee the availability of traffic,” Waita stated.

The discourse turned into insults and barbs from Ndii aimed at Nzioka Waita touching on his father and profession.

“Are you incapable of having a civil conversation?”

“First you insult my deceased father then you insult my professional standing?”

“It’s unnecessary but seeing as you harbour so much anger from being an ‘economist’ that only gets to practice on Twitter I understand and I forgive,” the chief of staff posed to Ndii.

Waita described the economist as a failed pseudo-intellectual, claiming that he was being paid to slander Uhuru’s Government.

The spat was uncharacteristic of Waita who is deemed to be a laid-back aide of the President.

