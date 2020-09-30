Job Details:

Taidy’s was initially registered in 2001 as a casual African themed Restaurant and Sport Bar in the town of Nakuru.

Over the years, we have grown to become an established brand within the country, serving our customers across our branches countrywide, whilst employing over 100 professional and certified staff across all departments, to ultimately serve our customers better.

Our services now span from culinary, conferencing, accommodation, outside catering services and an industry leading Sports Bar.

Job Summary

At Taidy’s, we are looking for visionary, talented team players with exceptional customer centric aptitude, strong leadership skills and a self-starter attitude for the position of Cashiers.

Why We Should Hire You

Must be in your cover letter on why you are an exceptional candidate

Key Skills

What makes you glow in your work , key strengths and the likes.

Education

Are you resourceful , can get things done efficiently and possess excellent work ethics

How to Apply

Ensure that you highlight the position you are applying for on the Email Subject, and within the

Email body include:• Updated CV

• Maximum 2-page curriculum vitae.

• Cover Letter

• 1 Page on why we should hire you!