Vacancy: Cashier
Location: Kitisuru, Nairobi
Terms of Service: 1-year Contract (renewable on satisfactory performance)
Salary: KES 35,000 Monthly
Who are we?
Named after the beautiful, ancient, iconic cattle breed of East Africa, the Ankole Watusi, we aspire to bring you a unique African steak – house experience!
We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role based in Nairobi.
MAIN PURPOSE & SCOPE THE JOB
The Cashier will be responsible for responsible for the efficient and smooth operation of the Cashiering section and for collections, banking, posting cash transactions, petty cash management and accurate reconciliation and reporting.
Responsibilities
- Operates as the principal salesperson in the restaurant and ensures that guests are accorded high level of customer
- Receive and post all food and beverage checks into the Point of Sale System as per Ankole Grill cash handling
- Maintain the Cashiering of the Restaurant
- Produce the guests bills for payment, through cash, Mpesa, credit card
- Maintain responsibility for the collection of the restaurant float, any discrepancies in the float amount to be reported to the Restaurant Manager
- Calculate total payments received during a time period and reconcile this with total sales.
- After each shift balance and record all sales/billing in relation to all payment types
- Obtain assigned float and ensure accuracy of contracted monies, obtaining change required for expected business level, and keeping Cash drawer always
- Maintain a cash float to ensure sufficient cash change is always available
- Report all balance discrepancies
- Secure the Restaurant float in the safe provided
- Report all voids and reasons for voids. All voids must be approved by a Senior Manager on duty
- Arrange all the bills in a serial order along with the reference report. Place the Restaurant takings and billing information in the drop safe
- Count float at end of shift, complete designated cashier reports, resolve any discrepancies, drop off receipts, and secure
- Set up and organize cashier workstation with designated supplies, forms, and resource materials and always maintain cleanliness of workstation as per Ankole Grill
- Answer customers’ questions and provide information on procedures or
- In addition to the above, the Cashier may be given such other duties, as the Management may deem necessary
Qualifications
- 3 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in a similar role preferably in a 4 star or 5 Star
- Diploma or Certificate in a relevant field from a recognized institution;
- Hospitality certification is a plus
- Excellent reading, verbal and written English
- Excellent mathematical and analytical
- Excellent personal hygiene and grooming
- Tech savvy with a working knowledge of various computer software programs (MS Office,
- restaurant management software, POS).
- Customer service oriented with a lively, energetic, and outgoing
- Well-organized and detail
- Be able to remain rational and calm under pressure
- Be able to stand or walk for an extended period
How to Apply
Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@ankole.co.ke
Include passport picture, current, expected salary and notice period with your CV.
The application deadline is 11th October 2020.
Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.