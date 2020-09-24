Vacancy: Cashier

Location: Kitisuru, Nairobi

Terms of Service: 1-year Contract (renewable on satisfactory performance)

Salary: KES 35,000 Monthly

Who are we?

Named after the beautiful, ancient, iconic cattle breed of East Africa, the Ankole Watusi, we aspire to bring you a unique African steak – house experience!

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role based in Nairobi.

MAIN PURPOSE & SCOPE THE JOB

The Cashier will be responsible for responsible for the efficient and smooth operation of the Cashiering section and for collections, banking, posting cash transactions, petty cash management and accurate reconciliation and reporting.

Responsibilities

Operates as the principal salesperson in the restaurant and ensures that guests are accorded high level of customer

Receive and post all food and beverage checks into the Point of Sale System as per Ankole Grill cash handling

Maintain the Cashiering of the Restaurant

Produce the guests bills for payment, through cash, Mpesa, credit card

Maintain responsibility for the collection of the restaurant float, any discrepancies in the float amount to be reported to the Restaurant Manager

Calculate total payments received during a time period and reconcile this with total sales.

After each shift balance and record all sales/billing in relation to all payment types

Obtain assigned float and ensure accuracy of contracted monies, obtaining change required for expected business level, and keeping Cash drawer always

Maintain a cash float to ensure sufficient cash change is always available

Report all balance discrepancies

Secure the Restaurant float in the safe provided

Report all voids and reasons for voids. All voids must be approved by a Senior Manager on duty

Arrange all the bills in a serial order along with the reference report. Place the Restaurant takings and billing information in the drop safe

Count float at end of shift, complete designated cashier reports, resolve any discrepancies, drop off receipts, and secure

Set up and organize cashier workstation with designated supplies, forms, and resource materials and always maintain cleanliness of workstation as per Ankole Grill

Answer customers’ questions and provide information on procedures or

In addition to the above, the Cashier may be given such other duties, as the Management may deem necessary

Qualifications

3 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in a similar role preferably in a 4 star or 5 Star

Diploma or Certificate in a relevant field from a recognized institution;

Hospitality certification is a plus

Excellent reading, verbal and written English

Excellent mathematical and analytical

Excellent personal hygiene and grooming

Tech savvy with a working knowledge of various computer software programs (MS Office,

restaurant management software, POS).

Customer service oriented with a lively, energetic, and outgoing

Well-organized and detail

Be able to remain rational and calm under pressure

Be able to stand or walk for an extended period

How to Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@ankole.co.ke

Include passport picture, current, expected salary and notice period with your CV.

The application deadline is 11th October 2020.

Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.