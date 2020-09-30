Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Brighton will have an opportunity to revenge on Manchester United, four days after they suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to the Red Devils in the Premier League when the two teams face off in the Carabao Cup last 16 tonight.

The Seagulls set up a meeting with the Red Devils by beating the likes of Portsmouth (4-0) and Preston (2-0), and they are surely capable of making life difficult for Solskjaer’s charges. Go here>>>

On the other hand, Man United bounced back from their season opener defeat on the hands of Crystal Palace to edge out Luton Town.

We expect Brighton to have a go at United yet again but just like their heart-breaking defeat over the weekend, we are backing the visitors to record a narrow victory.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Man United Go here>>>

See more tips below and play responsibly.

IT1 (19:00) Benevento v Inter -2

IT1 (19:00) Udinese v Spezia -1 Go here>>>

EFL (19:30) Newport County v Newcastle -2

ES1 (20:00) Huesca v Atletico Madrid -2

EFL (21:00) Burnley v Man City -2 Go here>>>

DEC (21:30) Dortmund v Bayern Munich -2

EFL (21:45) Brighton v Man United –GG

EFL (21:45) Everton v West Ham – GG Go here>>>

ECL (22:00) PAOK v Krasnodar -1

ECL (22:00) Salzburg v Maccabi Tel Aviv -1

ES1 (22:30) Real Madrid v Valladolid -1

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>