Friday, 18 September 2020 – A brainless lady nearly broke her back while trying to pull some sexy dance moves on social media.

The big booty lady was trying to pull the crazy sexy dance moves that she sees in ratchet Jamaican music videos but things turned south so fast.

She was spreading her legs wide open and twerking her booty with her head balanced on the floor, when the unexpected happened.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST