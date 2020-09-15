Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Details of late former Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore’s last Will have emerged, one year and two months after he succumbed to cancer.

Mr. Collymore passed away on Monday, July 1st, 2019, at his home after a long battle with blood cancer and was cremated at Kariokor Crematorium the following day.

According to the will, Mr. Collymore left all his Kenyan wealth to his widow, Wambui Collymore.

He also appointed State House Chief of Staff, Nzioka Waita, to execute his will should anything happen to Wambui.

Nzioka, who was a former top manager at Safaricom before President Uhuru tapped him to head the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) at State House, was also a confidant of Collymore.

Collymore died barely two years after he married Wambui in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.

In the Will dated April 18, 2018, Bob wrote:

“I give, devise and bequeath all my estate, real and personal, immovable and movable whatsoever and whosoever situated to my wife for her own use and benefit absolutely,”

In the event that Nzioka takes over his estate as a trustee, Collymore’s wealth in Kenya would be shared among three entities.

His son from his previous marriage, James Collymore, of the UK would take 40 percent of his wealth while his daughter, Sarah Collymore, also of the UK, would get an equal share of wealth.

Wambui’s two children from her first marriage would get 20 per cent of the wealth but only after attaining the age of 18, and in equal shares.

Collymore also had a second Will which covered his assets and wealth outside Kenya.

The Kenyan Will was done by Nairobi based Kaplan & Stratton law firm.

There were two witnesses as required by the law namely, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit (Safaricom Chief Finance Officer) and Charles Wanjohi (Safaricom’s Director of the Consumer Business Unit.)

Interestingly, Collymore did not mention members of the famous “Boys Club” that consists of media personality Jeff Koinange, politician Peter Kenneth, Radio Africa CEO, Patric Quarcoo, Scan Group boss, Bharat Thakrar, businessman Ally Khan Satchu and KCB CEO, Joshua Oigara.

In 2015, Collymore revealed that he was earning at least Sh9 million a month at the time, and had accumulated Sh110 million worth of wealth in the preceding 12 months.

He also disclosed that he owned a Sh54 million residential house in London, UK, and has Sh18.3 million worth of shares in Safaricom and shares worth Sh88.7 million at Vodafone PLC worth Sh88.7 million.

