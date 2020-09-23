Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Msambweni aspiring MP, Sharlet Akinyi, has tendered her resignation from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a letter dated Monday, September 21st, Akinyi cited a number of reasons for her resignation from the party.

One of the reasons she gave was the evolving political landscape, especially the changes taking place in Msambweni Constituency’s planned by-election.

She also highlighted the change required to bring the promise of a better future for the constituency’s young population, and the place of women and youth in the party.

“I find myself at the point where I must pursue a different political path than the Orange Democratic Party as currently constituted.”

“It is for this profound reason that I hereby tender my resignation, with immediate effect from the Orange Democratic Movement Party’s register as seen in documents,” reads her letter in part.

Akinyi also asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to immediately delete her name from the ODM register.

Sharlet raised eyebrows after attending the installation service of A.I.C Nairobi area Bishop Joshua Nzau Kimuyu, an event attended by Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday, September 20th.

Her presence sparked rumours that she had decamped from ODM to the Jubilee Party ahead of the planned by-election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST