Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Veteran billionaire businessman, Charles “Chuck” Feeney, is now officially broke after giving away all his wealth to charity.

The 89-year old, who is the co-founder of Duty-Free Shoppers, has always wanted to go broke before dying and he has finally fulfilled his dream after giving away more than $8 billion (Approx. Ksh800 billion)to charities, universities, and foundations worldwide through his foundation, the Atlantic Philanthropies.

Feeney also went to great lengths to keep his donation a top-secret as they were made anonymously.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Feeney said:

“We learned a lot. We would do some things differently, but I am very satisfied. I feel very good about completing this on my watch.”

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone that joined him on the journey to give out everything he had, urging others to try it.

“My thanks to all who joined us on this journey. And to those wondering about Giving While Living: Try it, you’ll like it.”He added.

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire, Bill Gates, hailed Feeney and revealed how he encouraged him to give away a huge chunk of his wealth to charity.

“Chuck created a path for other philanthropists to follow.”

“I remember meeting him before starting the Giving Pledge. He told me we should encourage people not to give just 50%, but as much as possible during their lifetime.” Gates said in a recent interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST