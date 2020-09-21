Monday, 21 September 2020 – There is a challenge dubbed HotMumsChallenge where grown-up women, especially mothers, are posting photos flaunting their goodies.

The challenge has taken social media by storm and the nominated Senator has not been left behind.

The big booty Senator, rocked a figure hugging dress and flaunted her voluptuous curves like a slay queen.

Online hyenas flooded her timeline with lustful comments and emojis.

Check out the juicy photo that Omanga shared after joining HotMumsChallenge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply