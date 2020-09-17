Thursday September 17, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, have suffered a huge political blow after key political heavyweights rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Speaking with Citizen TV on Thursday during the Day Break Show, former Presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot, slammed the BBI claiming that it is unconstitutional.

“We are the only country in the world that supports a referendum over the unknown.”

“BBI is unconstitutional & has divided the country more than united.”

“BBI team consulted 7,000 stakeholders, far from the 1 M threshold.” Dr Ekuru said

Ekuru’s sentiments were also echoed by former Nairobi City County Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, who stated that it is quite unfortunate for a leader to push for the support of an initiative that Kenyans are not aware of its contents.

“We are talking about BBI, but have not seen the report on the gains.”

“We cannot allow to lose gains & bring in a document we know will take out our gains…” Elachi said.

Kiminini MP, Dr Chris Wamalwa, on his part opposed the BBI saying Kenyans want jobs because many of them have been rendered jobless by the COVID19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST