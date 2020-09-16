Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again managed to win the heart of one of his former allies who ditched his Tanga Tanga team back in May this year for the handshake team.

During that time, nominated MP, David Sankok, declared his unwavering support for President Uhuru Kenyatta to the extent of even changing his social media pages’ profile pictures to be that of the son of Jomo.

However, on Tuesday, Sankok, who represents the disabled in Parliament, abandoned the handshake bandwagon and joined Ruto‘s hustler movement.

The MP who was among Narok delegates who visited Ruto at his Karen home said that he will campaign against the Building Bridges Initiative because Kenyans have other things they need other than the referendum.

“Kenyans need jobs that put food on their tables.”

“Not BBI,” Sankok told journalists after the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST