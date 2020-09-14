Monday September 14, 2020 – A top political strategist, who has worked with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and ANC boss, Musalia Mudavadi, has formally joined Deputy President William Ruto.

In a statement on Monday, Eliud Owalo, who was in ANC, said that he had decided to join the Hustler movement because the team seems to be organized and unstoppable.

“Based on the foregoing and informed by a contextual analysis of all the probable 2022 Presidential candidates, I have with effect from today made a deliberate and conscious decision to stand with Kenyans by pursuing my political interests and aspirations within the ambit of the “Hustler” Political Matrix,” Owalo said.

“I’m also going the full-hog with Bill Ruto’ 2022,” Owalo added.

On matters of constitution change, Owalo said that the problem facing Kenya is “not a bad constitution but lack of enforcement and political goodwill and capture of the State by a few individuals in total disregard to the interests of the Kenyan majority.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST