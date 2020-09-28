Monday, 28 September 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Ferdinand Omondi, has shared little known details about his life as he celebrates his younger brother who has just graduated from University.

The multi-talented BBC reporter, disclosed that their parents diedwhen they were still young and he had to take up the role of a father and mother.

The former KTN reporter went on to disclose that he had to shelve his ambition to support his siblings through school and seeing his brother graduate is a treasure he will carry to the grave.

While sharing a photo of his brother, Ferdinand wrote:

‘I’m a proud father/brother. He lost his father at 5. Mum at age 11. Today, our last born, Jok Owino, graduates with a BSc in Meteorology. We thank god. Now give him a job, Kenya,’

Adding: “I am literally in tears. When we lost our parents, the future looked so bleak.

“I had no idea how I was going to school my siblings. I sacrificed a lot. That my younger siblings got degrees before me is a treasure I will take to my grave.

“I know I made mum and dad proud.

“Life has thrown me roses, and with a fair share of thorns. Only god and a few people know how I masked the pain with laughter.

“Thanks to everyone who was supportive of my personal journey and professional career. I will never be able to show how grateful I am. It’s your day, Jerome. Now go out there and shine like a diamond.

Early this year, Ferdinand narrated how late former President Mzee Moi, robbed him of paternal love after jailing his father for six years.

Omondi revealed that his late father was in the Air Force during the aborted Coup in 1982, the year he was born.

He wrote: “My father, Cpl Michael Collins Owino, was in the air force at the time of the aborted coup in 1982, the year I was born.

“When the army foiled the coup and a crackdown began in the military, my father was among the servicemen arrested.

“He was tried and handed an 18-year sentence. But in 1988, he was pardoned after six years in prison and that is when I saw my father for the first time.

“To this day, I do not know whether my father was involved in the attempt to unseat Mr. Moi.

“But the president’s crackdown affected both real and imaginary enemies, with lots of collateral damage.

“My father died in 2001 never having discussed what had happened to him.”

