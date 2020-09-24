Thursday, September 24, 2020 – Champions League winners, Bayern Munich, will be aiming to lift yet another prestigious trophy when they take on Europa League winners, Sevilla, at the Puskas Arena tonight in the 2020 UEFA Super Cup.

The mighty Bavarians are in a rich vein of form having won a domestic treble and went on to win the Champions League in spectacular fashion.

Hansi Flick's charges have also picked up from where they left last season after thumpingSchalke 04 8-0 in their first Bundesliga match of the new campaign.

On the other hand, Sevilla, who won a record sixth Europa League title in 15 years with their 3-2 victory over Inter Milan have more experience of playing in this one-off fixture given that this is their fourth appearance in six seasons, though they have lost each of those previous three games.

The two teams have met only once in a competitive meeting with Bayern going down 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the 2017-18 Champions League.

Possible starting line ups:

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Rakitic, Gudelj, Fernando; Suso, De Jong, Ocampos

Prediction: Bayern 3:1 Sevilla

Bayern have been unstoppable both domestically and in Europe this calendar year and we do not believe that Sevilla, who have yet to start the new La Liga campaign, are capable of spoiling the Bavarians’ party in Bucharest.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

EEL (19:00) Plzen v Sonderjyske – 1

EEL (20:00) CSKA Sofia v Torshavn -1

EEL (20:00) Mura v PSV -2

EEL (20:00) Malmo v Lok. Zagreb -1

EEL (20:00) Riga v Celtic -2

EEL (20:00) Shkendija v Tottenham -2

EEL (21:00) Granada v Lok. Tbilisi -1

EEL (21:00) APOEL v Zrinjski -1

EEL (21:00) St. Liege v Vojvodina -1

EEL (21:00) FC Copenhagen v Piast -1

EEL (21:15) Wolfsburg v Desna-1

EEL (21:30) AC Milan v Bido/Glimt -1

EEL (1:30) Basel v Anorthosis -1

EEL (21:30) St. Gallen v AEK Athens -2

ENC (21:45) Lincoln v Liverpool -2

ENC (21:45) Man City v Bournemouth -1

EEL (22:00) Sporting v Aberdeen -1

UEFA SC (22:0) Bayern v Sevilla -1

GOOD LUCK