Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Former Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Barrack Muluka, has dismissed claims that he had joined Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Muluka, however, admitted that he has been approached by many political formations and leading politicians, including and not limited to, Dr. Ruto, since leaving the ANC.

“I am in conversation with major political formations and leaders in the country, the latest being UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi, who called me on Saturday to find out whether we can work together,” Muluka said.

The political analyst was responding to reports on social media that he had joined DP Ruto’s ‘Tangatanga’ outfit after he settled for him a Sh9 million loan.

The report said he was destined to head the DP’s communications team.

But he has rubbished the reports, saying he was free to join anyone within the Republic since it was his constitutional right.

“I don’t know whether DP Ruto has leprosy so people should be helped when you join him,” he said.

