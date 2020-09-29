Tuesday, September 29, 2020- Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto over the much-hyped ‘hustler narrative’ that the latter uses to identify himself with low cadre Kenyans.

In an interview with one of the local blogs, the outspoken MP accused Ruto of degrading the youth by giving them ‘useless’ items such as handcarts and wheelbarrows instead of empowering them.

“I will never support Ruto. There is this notion that Ruto is a hustler. Baba (Raila Odinga) is more of a hustler than Ruto. Ruto supported a dynasty in Moi, Ruto supported Kibaki, Ruto supported our beloved President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta,” Babu Owino stated.

“Baba has always fought his way up. Baba’s father was the Vice President of this country, the First Vice President to resign because he didn’t like the atrocities committed by the then government. Baba resigned from his party and was re-elected to his Lang’ata Constituency,” Babu Owino added.

In terms of empowering the youth, Babu said that Raila has helped many get employment through his push for devolution, which has seen resources taken to the grassroots.

