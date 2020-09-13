Sunday September 13, 2020 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has addressed reports that he has been hosting drinking parties at his Kajiado home.

Speaking during the requiem mass for the pioneer Church of God bishop, Byrum Makhokha, who died last month at the church’s headquarters at Kima in Vihiga County, Atwoli denied these claims stating that his meetings were not drinking sessions.

“I want you to listen to me carefully, my Kajiado home played host to strategy meetings and not drinking sessions.”

“The meetings were targeted at detailing the future of the Luhya community and nothing else,” he asserted.

When photos of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Central Kenya politician, Peter Kenneth, Atwoli and Jubilee Party vice-chairman, David Murathe, emerged on August 2nd, Kenyans were left guessing the reason for these meetings.

Kenyans were quick to point out that the infamous Senate purge on leaders linked to Deputy President William Ruto came after the April 13 meeting at the posh Kajiado getaway.

Some of the members present at the meeting were Siaya Senator, James Orengo, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, and ODM executive officer, Oduor Ong’wen.

