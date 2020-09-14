Monday September 14, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has told Deputy President William Ruto to stop wasting his time by campaigning in Mt Kenya region.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Sunday, Atwoli told Ruto that Mt Kenya region is President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s backyard and it is only him who will decide who will get the votes between him and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

“If you came to my house today and talked to my children and wife over a political subject, whatever position they took, I would overturn it within minutes if it countered mine as the head of the family.”

“In that same regard, Ruto is just wasting time going to Central without Uhuru.”

“Uhuru will only need a week or less to undo all he has achieved there in three years.”

“Our politics is based on kingpins,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also termed Uhuru as a visionary leader for reconciling with Raila Odinga and pledging to work together in uniting the nation.

“He means well for this country and that was manifested when he agreed, amid opposition from his own deputy, to shake hands with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the sake of tranquility in the country.”

“Raila controls half of the country, so you can’t wish him away and hope to have peace in the country.”

“The President is a visionary,” Atwoli said.

