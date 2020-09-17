Centre for Health Solutions – Kenya (CHS) is currently sourcing for a high calibre, self-motivated and dynamic individual to fill the position of Assistant Administration Officer/Receptionist in the Nairobi office.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Assistant Administration Officer/ Receptionist will ensure management of the front office and assist in all general administrative functions.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide administrative and logistical support to the office and program sections
- Ensure superior customer care to all clients
- Ensure prompt and efficient initiation and reception of calls including identifying the caller’s requirements and referencing appropriately
- Ensure organisation of the reception
- Ensure continuous update and maintenance of the office extension list
- Ensure ordering and maintenance of office supplies and stock movement forms
- Ensure accurate maintenance of boardroom calendars and provision of meeting logistics
- Ensure timely processing of requests for the installation, transfer, repair and disconnection of system telephones in liaison with ICT officer
- Ensure proper management of PABX machine and timely submission of PABX reports
- Provide administration support to senior technical advisors
- Ensure accurate maintenance of log in records for all CHS staff and visitors in the office at any one time
- Ensure proper maintenance of the kitchen and its supplies
- Ensure organisation and cleanliness of the office
- Any other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Proficiency in MS Office tools and office automation solutions
- Experience on PABX in a busy organisation
- Certificate in secretarial duties or front office operations is an added advantage
- Good oral and written communication skills (English and Swahili)
- A proven ability to work in a team.
How to Apply
Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as, Assistant Administration Officer/Receptionist:CHS/HR/SLOE/AAO/001/2020 by 5:00pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Centre for Health Solutions – Kenya is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.