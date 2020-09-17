Centre for Health Solutions – Kenya (CHS) is currently sourcing for a high calibre, self-motivated and dynamic individual to fill the position of Assistant Administration Officer/Receptionist in the Nairobi office.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Operations Manager, the Assistant Administration Officer/ Receptionist will ensure management of the front office and assist in all general administrative functions.

Key Responsibilities

Provide administrative and logistical support to the office and program sections

Ensure superior customer care to all clients

Ensure prompt and efficient initiation and reception of calls including identifying the caller’s requirements and referencing appropriately

Ensure organisation of the reception

Ensure continuous update and maintenance of the office extension list

Ensure ordering and maintenance of office supplies and stock movement forms

Ensure accurate maintenance of boardroom calendars and provision of meeting logistics

Ensure timely processing of requests for the installation, transfer, repair and disconnection of system telephones in liaison with ICT officer

Ensure proper management of PABX machine and timely submission of PABX reports

Provide administration support to senior technical advisors

Ensure accurate maintenance of log in records for all CHS staff and visitors in the office at any one time

Ensure proper maintenance of the kitchen and its supplies

Ensure organisation and cleanliness of the office

Any other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

Proficiency in MS Office tools and office automation solutions

Experience on PABX in a busy organisation

Certificate in secretarial duties or front office operations is an added advantage

Good oral and written communication skills (English and Swahili)

A proven ability to work in a team.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to email their applications and detailed CV with contact details of three referees to vacancies@chskenya.org clearly indicating the subject title as, Assistant Administration Officer/Receptionist:CHS/HR/SLOE/AAO/001/2020 by 5:00pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Centre for Health Solutions – Kenya is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.