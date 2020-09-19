Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Arsenal will be looking to build on their impressive 3-0 win over Fulham when they welcome West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium today in yet another London derby.

Arteta’s charges have now won six out of their last seven competitive outings including the Community Shield triumph against Liverpool and they will be looking to keep the momentum when they face the Hammers. Go here>>>

On the other hand, West Ham suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and manager David Moyes is already under pressure.

Head to Head Go here>>>

This is a fixture the Gunners tend to do well in, having defeated West Ham in 10 of their last 11 home encounters in all competitions.

Actually, the Hammers have lost more Premier League matches against Arsenal (31) than versus any other opponent.

Possible starting line ups: Go here>>>

Arsenal: Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Noble, Anderson; Antonio

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United Go here>>>

The Gunners are currently buzzing and we cannot see anything than a comfortable victory for Arteta’s men.

See more tips below and play responsibly. Go here>>>

EPL (14:30) Everton v West Brom -1

EPL (17:00) Leeds v Fulham -1

EPL (19:30) Man United v Crystal Palace -1 Go here>>>

EPL (22:00) Arsenal v West Ham -1

ENC (17:00) Swansea v Birmingham -1

ENC (17:00) Norwich City v Preston -1 Go here>>>

SCP (17:00) Celtic v Livingston –Over 2.5

ES1 (22:00) Celta Vigo v Valencia -2

DE1 (19:30) Borussia Dortmund v B. Moenchengladbach-1 Go here>>>

NED1 (21:00) PSV v Emmen- Over 2.5

PT1 (23:00) Porto v Braga-1

RU1 (16:30) Ural v Zenit -2

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>