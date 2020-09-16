Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – Nairobi County Police Commander Rashid Yakub has poured cold water on claims that there exists bad blood between him and his juniors over the new police uniforms.

Speaking on Wednesday, Yakub said that reports in the media indicating that he had fallen off with his juniors are mere allegations.

The police boss said that all he wants is to see officers committed and dedicated to service and nothing short of that.

Yakub spoke after he ordered all police officers to dig into their pockets to secure the new uniforms.

Yakub warned of disciplinary action against officers who will report to work this week in the old attire.

“All officers must be in the new medium blue uniform, except for the formed-up units who have their own order of dressing.”

“In addition, all officers are cautioned against mixing uniforms or wearing non-uniform items alongside the uniform.”

“Failure to comply with these instructions will attract serious disciplinary action,” Yakub said.

There were speculations on social media that Police in Nairobi are now arresting anybody in search of money to buy uniforms.

The most affected police stations are Kamukunji and Central Police Stations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST