Monday September 21, 2020 – On Friday last week, over 60 MPs from Mt Kenya region converged at the famous Thika Greens Resort where they discussed issues affecting the region.

Mt Kenya region comprises of Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi Counties.

The region has produced 3 of the four presidents that have ruled the country since 1963.

However, tables have since turned and it appears that in the upcoming 2022 general elections, the region may not have any candidate from the region vying for the presidency or let’s say none stands a chance of winning.

Due to this, the region met at the resort to chart the way forward ahead of the 2022 presidential duel which is turning to be a two horse race between Deputy President William Ruto and the indefatigable ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.

In their resolution at the meeting, the region demanded four powerful Government positions.

One of the positions is the powerful Prime Minister if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is passed.

The second one is the Deputy President’s position if BBI fails.

The region also wants the position of Speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST