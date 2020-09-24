Thursday September 24, 2020 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, broke his silence yesterday after Chief Justice David Maraga advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament.

In his response to Maraga’s advisory, Raila called for patience from the President as he engages in wide consultations on the contentious issue.

“I appeal to the President to consult as widely as possible before taking any action on this matter and ensure that the overall interests of the people are served by any action he finally decides to take.”

“In circumstances where institutions have failed as is the case with Parliament currently, the Constitution gives power to citizens to act directly and not through their elected representatives to have their aspirations realised,” read Raila’s statement in part.

Raila admitted that the advisory places the country and the people of Kenya in a precarious constitutional and political situation that will require careful deliberation before any action is taken.

The ODM Party leader noted that the ramifications to the country in dissolving one of the arms of Government could have adverse consequences in the life of the nation and its people.

However, Raila stated that dissolution of Parliament was not a clear plan of solving the two-thirds gender rule that is enshrined in the constitution.

Maraga wrote to Uhuru on Monday, asking him to dissolve Parliament for failing to enforce the two-thirds gender rule.

The Kenyan DAILY POST