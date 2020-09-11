Friday September 11, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Garissa Governor Ali Korane over the misappropriation of a World Bank grant valued at Ksh233 million.

In a statement to Kenyans, the DPP found that Korane and four others had engaged in irregular diversion of the funds disbursed to the County under the Kenya Urban Support Program.

“Instead of utilizing the grant money for the intended specific municipal projects, the money was instead diverted on different occasions between February 2019 and September 2019,” he stated.

Haji approved charges against the accused including conspiracy to commit an offense of economic crime, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

The DPP revealed that he had appointed an independent team to pursue the matter to avoid allegations of bias.

“In regard to Garissa County, the county of my origin, and to avoid allegations of bias, I appointed an independent team comprising of senior and experienced prosecutors to review the matter and give their independent findings,” he stated.

Haji noted that the team found that Korane had abdicated his responsibilities as mandated by the County laws therefore facilitating the misappropriation of the grant funds.

Earlier on, Haji approved the prosecution of Tharaka Nithi Governor, Onesmus Muthomi Njuki, and 16 other individuals over the irregular awarding of the Ksh34.9 million solid waste project.

Njuki was freed on a Ksh6 million cash bail and was ordered to deposit his passport with the court as he awaits hearing of his case.

Besides, he was barred from accessing his office.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado is also facing similar charges.

