Tuesday, September 28, 2020-Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has admitted that he is shocked by the rising popularity of the “hustler narrative” championed by Deputy President William Ruto and his team.

The narrative, which is barely one year old, is spreading across the country like bushfire and according to Kamotho, it poses a huge threat to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession matrix.

Kamotho, who shared his remarks on Facebook, said at first he was dismissive of the “hustler narrative” but now he admits it is a force to reckon with.

“Confession; I am one of those who dismissed the “hustler narrative”. Surely Kenyans are wiser, I thought. I have been in the villages for a couple of days. I am less dismissive…and that’s all I’m gonna say about that,” Kamotho said.

Kamotho is among senior leaders from Mt Kenya who have been supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

