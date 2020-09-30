Wednesday, September 30, 2020-Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has reportedly ordered her husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, to distance himself from Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’.

On Monday, Kamotho, who is a seasoned lawyer, endorsed the movement and said it will give President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, a run for their money during the 2022 Presidential duel.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Kamotho denied endorsing the ‘hustler movement’ but said he was merely warning Ruto’s opponents against dismissing the hustler political movement.

“For the UNEQUIVOCAL record, I am no part of the Hustler narrative. I know better.

“I’ve been around a long time. In any event I suspect its skin deep.

“Just do not dismiss it. In the meantime, do not pigeon hole me,” Kamotho said in a statement he posted on his Facebook page.

Kamotho’s earlier statement had widely been shared by Ruto’s online phalanxes with some speculating that the lawyer’s sentiments meant he was in support of the DP’s 2022 presidential campaign.

The Kenyan DAILY POST