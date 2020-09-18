Friday, September 18, 2020 – Kenyan media personality, Anita Nderu, has hit out at netizens trolling her after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ.

The former Capital FM presenter stirred a storm on social media yesterday after she took to Twitter to state that she hopes her kids will not go through what she has gone through for being LGBTQ+

Her tweet provoked a heated debate among Kenyans with some trolling her for wanting to have kids despite being a lesbian.

Others wondered when she realized she is into women despite being in a relationship with a famous Indian DJ for over ten years.

Now that the dust is settling, the sexy lass has taken to social media to let netizens know that she is not losing sleep over their opinions.

Anita shared a photo of herself looking all shades of sexy and captioned it:

‘Niko Tu’

The Kenyan DAILY POST