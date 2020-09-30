Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta, and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s team, ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The founding and presiding bishop of Jesus is Alive Ministries made the announcement during an event at Ruto’s Karen home where he issued wheelbarrows among other things to youths.

She declared her support for Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid, saying it is time for the ‘hustler nation’ to take back its country.

“I want to stand with someone who stands with Kenyans and God.”

“I will stand with someone who respects people and will save us from the problems we face in this city,” she said.

Wanjiru urged residents of Nairobi to fight tribalism by not voting along tribal lines.

“What will I do if you ask me to campaign along tribal lines?”

“My Presidential candidate, the incoming president is not a Kikuyu.”

“Our boss here is not a Kikuyu,” she said.

The former lawmaker hailed the Deputy President for his initiatives saying Kenyans needed practical solutions to the problems they face on daily basis.

“I know what it means to lack: I used to be a house girl and a hawker in the streets of Nairobi,” the bishop said.

“God can lift anybody from ashes to beauty and as leaders, we must continually create opportunities that change the lives of the people we lead,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST