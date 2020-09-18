Friday, September 18, 2020 – Mother-in-law actor, Dru Muthure, who is better known as Mustafa from his role in the popular Citizen TV show, has put his beautiful wife, Alexandria Masemo, in the family way.

Mustafa, who is also a radio presenter at the Royal Media Services owned Hot 96 FM, announced his wife’s pregnancy with a cute photo of him cuddling the baby bump.

“My heartbeat in one picture. #hotmommychallenge,” he captioned the photo.

Despite being a public figure, Mustafa has managed to keep his private life under wraps and little is known about him off the screen.

Check out the cute photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST