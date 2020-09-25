Friday September 25, 2020 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been dealt a huge blow after his close confidante dumped his party ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

Announcing his move on Friday, former Nairobi County Deputy Governor, Jonathan Mueke, said he has abandoned the Wiper vehicle for the United Green Movement.

Mueke who is not very active in politics is expected to run for Kitui Governor on the Green Party ticket.

“Today we start a journey with other progressive and like-minded Kenyans to bring the change we seek,” Mueke said.

“This is the reason I chose to change my political party affiliation.” Mueke added.

He said it is clear that things keep getting worse for the majority of Kenyans.

“It has become difficult to get a job, pay school fees and put food on the table.”

“From today I shall lead with others the party that will deliver on the aspirations of Kenyans,” he noted

Mueke’s move comes two months after former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama ditched the party, saying it was a tribal outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST