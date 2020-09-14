Job Title: Hospital Administrator – Mombasa

Reporting to: Board of Directors

Gross Salary: competitive

Location: Mombasa

Our client is a leading hospital in Mombasa.

They seek to hire a hospital administrator responsible for providing efficient and effective administrative support to facilitate provision of quality medical care in the Hospital.

Responsibilities

Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by ensuring that the staff, facilities, schedules and flow of work is optimally carried out;

Promotes and maintains effective public relations with government, patients, relatives, suppliers, community and individuals;

Responsible for developing and directing the implementation of policies and programs in the Hospital;

Acts as chief advisor to the CEO in development and implementation of Hospital’s programs, policies and procedures;

Ensures availability of transport (ambulances, utility vehicle) in the hospital;

Upkeep of Hospital infrastructure, equipment, vehicles, legal documents and ensuring availability when required;

Participates in the budgeting of the Hospital activities with a view of achieving proper controls;

Responsible for the supervision of all the hospital employees;

Spearheads culture change to improve the Hospital image;

Responsible for excellent upkeep of sanitation of hospital for a clean and amiable environment;

Develops and ensures implementation of the Service contract agreements for all hospital machines and equipment etc;

Secretary to the Hospital Management team and the Hospital Advisory Board or any other senior management committees;;

Ensures that, there is full compliance with the existing statutory requirements/ regulations and that all the necessary licenses are obtained in time;

Resolve any conflicts that might arise from the Hospital operations;

Should stay up-to-date with healthcare regulations;

Any other duties assigned by the executive management

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Management, Business Administration or any other relevant field

Post graduate qualification in healthcare management, Hospital Administration, Hospital Planning, Public Health will be an added advantage

Work Experience of at least 5 years at managerial level in a busy, reputable hospital

Competencies

Person of high integrity, confidentiality, highly organised and decisive

Competency in performing multiple functional tasks

Knowledge of insurance industry and concepts

Financial Management knowledge.

Customer, market and competitor understanding

Business management skills

Quality decision making skills

Leadership skills

Excellent interpersonal and ability to manage a diverse range of professional relationships

Excellent writing and presentation skills.

Strong personality and ability to work under pressure.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their application letter, detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates by COB 19th September 2020 via email ONLY to: info@jochamhospital.org

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.