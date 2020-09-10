SENIOR ADMINISTRATIVE SECRETARY, JOB GRADE – EACC “8” (1 POST), REF: EACC/HR&A/SAS/8

Reporting to the Deputy Director, Human Resource Management

This position is responsible for the provision of the secretarial and administrative support to the Commission to ensure effective and efficient delivery of service.

Responsibilities

Managing office protocol to ensure compliance with the laid down procedures;

Planning, organising and managing workshops and events on behalf of the office holder to ensure smooth operations during the workshops;

Formatting and editing presentations and speeches for the office holder;

Preparing and managing travel itineraries including accommodation arrangement and visa application;

Providing word processing and secretarial support including recording dictation in shorthand;

Managing office filing to ensure proper storage;

Maintaining the condition of the office and arrange for necessary repairs to ensure a conducive work environment;

Ensuring security of office records and equipment;

Receiving and directing clients as the first point of contact for the office;

Receiving, filtering and handling telephone calls to facilitate communication;

Managing the office holder’s diary and appointments;

Operating office equipment and machine as required;

Maintaining and controlling the office imprest and expenditure

Qualifications

Minimum relevant working experience of five (5) years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organisation;

Bachelor’s degree in Secretarial Studies or its equivalent from a recognised institution;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) minimum mean grade of C+ or its equivalent from a recognised institution

Important Notice:

In addition to the qualifications set above applicants must further obtain clearances from the following:

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Registration and good standing in relevant Professional Bodies

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the set criteria should complete EACC Form 1 online from https://jobs.integrity.go.ke and attach copies of ID, CV, academic/ professional certificates (certified by the issuing institution), clearances and testimonials.

All applications must be made online and will be acknowledged via an email. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for interview.

To be considered applications should be received not later than Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 at 5.00pm.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification