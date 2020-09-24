Job Title: Administrative Officer People & Culture

Reporting to: People & Culture Director

Grade Level: 13

Job description

Provide overall administration and coordination services for the People & Culture department ensuring that the department is administratively supported to promote child wellbeing outcomes.

Responsibilities

Administrative Support to the People & Culture Directorate, 40%

  • Support the P & C department in the delivery of People & Culture services
  • Participate in the delivery of People & Culture functions including but not limited to; Recruitment, Administration of Compensation & Benefits, Employee Relations, Learning and development, Staff care and other P and C functions as may be required from time to time
  • Coordinate administrative support for the People and Culture Directorate including but not limited to offering secretariat services, consolidating reports, maintenance of office assets, equipment and maintain adequate supplies/stationary
  • Prepare correspondence on staff matters; bank, visa, certificate of service, letters.
  • Ensure effective and efficient facilitation of departmental meetings, events, activities and projects
  • Ensure timely disbursement of P & C correspondences.
  • Ensure provision of excellent front desk services to P & C visitors.

Personnel Records and People & Culture Information Management, 30%

  • Develop and maintain a People & Culture document management system that ensures safe and orderly custody of P & C information both manually and electronically.
  • Create and ensure completeness of personnel files that meet the compliance standards
  • Ensure personnel files are up to date and are stored, updated, archived and destroyed in accordance to the WVK Policies and government regulations.
  • Support in timely retrieval of personnel files for use by P and C officers, auditors or any other authorized persons.
  • Ensure confidentiality of staff records in accordance to WVK polices and the data protection regulations.
  • Maintain up to date key P & C records including, Polices, Business processes, Organizational structures, Annual Operations Plans etc

Management of People & Culture Information Systems, 20%

  • Ensure that all People related data captured in the HRIS is 100% complete and correct
  • Build capacity of staff and line Managers on utilization of People & Culture information System
  • Conduct ESS/MSS orientation for new / existing staff and managers to ensure staff data on OP is always 100% updated.
  • Create and update frameworks for enabling OP System functionality and ensure that staff are correctly pinned for correctness of data.
  • Liaise with the P&C users on a regular basis to ensure that Our People data is accurate
  • Run regular HRIS Reports to ensure that error rates are maintained at 0%
  • Generate reports (gender ratios, employment changes, leave balances, turnover ratios etc..) for performance tracking and management decisions
  • Ensure accurate and timely submission of annual employee census report

Collaboration & Networks, 5%

  • Actively participate in roll out of P & C initiatives
  • Participate in committees and taskforces, as assigned
  • Participation in Inter agency workgroups and other Networks

Any other Duty assigned by supervisor or designee 5%

  • Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration
  • Any other duties as might be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

  • Must have a university degree in Human Resource Management, Information Sciences, Social sciences or related field
  • A professional Diploma in Human Resources Management is required if the first degree is not in HRM
  • Must be a member of a recognized member of IHRM
  • A minimum of three years’ experience in human resources generalist role
  • Experience in use of Human Resources Information System
  • Proficiency in computer applications.
  • Experienced in cross-cultural environment.
  • Must be conversant with the local and international labor legislations
  • Experience in records management

How to apply

Click here to apply

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply