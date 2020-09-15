JOB TITLE : ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
DEPARTMENT : ADMINISTRATION
WORK STATION : KILIFI HQ
REPORTING TO : GENERAL MANAGERS
TERMS : PERMANENT
POSTING DATE : 10-09-2020
CLOSING DATE : 21-09-2020
The role shall be responsible for running and coordinating the day-to-day administrative duties of the Senior Management Team Wing of Imarika Sacco Society. The jobholder shall act as Personal Assistant to the General Managers and handle their day-to-day diary.
Responsibilities
- Answering and directing phone calls from and to relevant staff
- Scheduling meetings and appointments
- Taking notes and minutes in meetings
- Ordering, taking stock and managing usage of office supplies for the section she is responsible
- Being a point of contact for a range of staff and external stakeholders
- Preparing documents for meetings and business
- Processing and directing mail and incoming packages or
- Receiving and directing visitors and new staff within the
- Writing and issuing emails to teams, departments and other stakeholders on behalf of the senior staff she is assigned
- Researching and booking travel arrangements for staff members
- Finding ways to improve administrative processes
- Keeping diary for the general managers
- In charge of office keys for GMs wing
- Maintaining relevant office files for the Gms
- Providing of secretarial services
Qualifications
- Certificate/Diploma in Business Administration/Human resource administration or any administration related course with special emphasis on Office
- Proficiency in MS Office, with exceptional knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
Competencies and Skills for Administrative Assistant
- Organization skills,
- Communication skills
- Capacity to manage several tasks or requests
- Soft skills such as being professional
- exceptional with time management
- Office etiquette and
- Excellent Interpersonal skills
How to Apply
Qualified applicants to apply enclosing copies of CV, certificates and other testimonials to:
HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER
Imarika SACCO Ltd
P.o. Box 712-80108 KILIFI.
Hard copy Cvs and other testimonials to reach us by 21st September, 2020.