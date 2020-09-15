JOB TITLE : ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

DEPARTMENT : ADMINISTRATION

WORK STATION  :  KILIFI  HQ

REPORTING TO      : GENERAL MANAGERS

TERMS : PERMANENT

POSTING DATE : 10-09-2020

CLOSING DATE   : 21-09-2020

 The role shall be responsible for running and coordinating  the day-to-day administrative duties of the Senior Management Team Wing of Imarika Sacco Society. The jobholder shall act as Personal Assistant to the General Managers and handle their day-to-day diary.

Responsibilities

  • Answering and directing phone calls from and to relevant staff
  • Scheduling meetings and appointments
  • Taking notes and minutes in meetings
  • Ordering, taking stock and managing usage of office supplies for the section she is responsible
  • Being a point of contact for a range of staff and external stakeholders
  • Preparing documents for meetings and business
  • Processing and directing mail and incoming packages or
  • Receiving and directing visitors and new staff within the
  • Writing and issuing emails to teams, departments and other stakeholders on behalf of the senior staff she is assigned
  • Researching and booking travel arrangements for staff members
  • Finding ways to improve administrative processes
  • Keeping diary for the general managers
  • In charge of office keys for GMs wing
  • Maintaining relevant office files for the Gms
  • Providing of secretarial services

Qualifications 

  • Certificate/Diploma in Business Administration/Human  resource administration or any administration related course with special emphasis on Office
  • Proficiency in MS Office, with exceptional knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Competencies and Skills for Administrative Assistant

  • Organization skills,
  • Communication skills
  • Capacity to manage several tasks or requests
  • Soft skills such as being professional
  • exceptional with time management
  • Office etiquette and
  • Excellent Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Qualified applicants to apply enclosing copies of CV, certificates and other testimonials to:

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

Imarika SACCO Ltd

P.o. Box 712-80108 KILIFI.

Hard copy Cvs and other testimonials to reach us by 21st September, 2020.

