JOB TITLE : ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

DEPARTMENT : ADMINISTRATION

WORK STATION : KILIFI HQ

REPORTING TO : GENERAL MANAGERS

TERMS : PERMANENT

POSTING DATE : 10-09-2020

CLOSING DATE : 21-09-2020

The role shall be responsible for running and coordinating the day-to-day administrative duties of the Senior Management Team Wing of Imarika Sacco Society. The jobholder shall act as Personal Assistant to the General Managers and handle their day-to-day diary.

Responsibilities

Answering and directing phone calls from and to relevant staff

Scheduling meetings and appointments

Taking notes and minutes in meetings

Ordering, taking stock and managing usage of office supplies for the section she is responsible

Being a point of contact for a range of staff and external stakeholders

Preparing documents for meetings and business

Processing and directing mail and incoming packages or

Receiving and directing visitors and new staff within the

Writing and issuing emails to teams, departments and other stakeholders on behalf of the senior staff she is assigned

Researching and booking travel arrangements for staff members

Finding ways to improve administrative processes

Keeping diary for the general managers

In charge of office keys for GMs wing

Maintaining relevant office files for the Gms

Providing of secretarial services

Qualifications

Certificate/Diploma in Business Administration/Human resource administration or any administration related course with special emphasis on Office

Proficiency in MS Office, with exceptional knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Competencies and Skills for Administrative Assistant

Organization skills,

Communication skills

Capacity to manage several tasks or requests

Soft skills such as being professional

exceptional with time management

Office etiquette and

Excellent Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Qualified applicants to apply enclosing copies of CV, certificates and other testimonials to:

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

Imarika SACCO Ltd

P.o. Box 712-80108 KILIFI.

Hard copy Cvs and other testimonials to reach us by 21st September, 2020.