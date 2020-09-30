Job Title: Administrative Officer People & Culture

Reporting to: People & Culture Director

Grade Level: 13

Job description

Provide overall administration and coordination services for the People & Culture department ensuring that the department is administratively supported to promote child wellbeing outcomes.

Responsibilities

Administrative Support to the People & Culture Directorate, 40%

Support the P & C department in the delivery of People & Culture services

Participate in the delivery of People & Culture functions including but not limited to; Recruitment, Administration of Compensation & Benefits, Employee Relations, Learning and development, Staff care and other P and C functions as may be required from time to time

Coordinate administrative support for the People and Culture Directorate including but not limited to offering secretariat services, consolidating reports, maintenance of office assets, equipment and maintain adequate supplies/stationary

Prepare correspondence on staff matters; bank, visa, certificate of service, letters.

Ensure effective and efficient facilitation of departmental meetings, events, activities and projects

Ensure timely disbursement of P & C correspondences.

Ensure provision of excellent front desk services to P & C visitors.

Personnel Records and People & Culture Information Management, 30%

Develop and maintain a People & Culture document management system that ensures safe and orderly custody of P & C information both manually and electronically.

Create and ensure completeness of personnel files that meet the compliance standards

Ensure personnel files are up to date and are stored, updated, archived and destroyed in accordance to the WVK Policies and government regulations.

Support in timely retrieval of personnel files for use by P and C officers, auditors or any other authorized persons.

Ensure confidentiality of staff records in accordance to WVK polices and the data protection regulations.

Maintain up to date key P & C records including, Polices, Business processes, Organizational structures, Annual Operations Plans etc

Management of People & Culture Information Systems, 20%

Ensure that all People related data captured in the HRIS is 100% complete and correct

Build capacity of staff and line Managers on utilization of People & Culture information System

Conduct ESS/MSS orientation for new / existing staff and managers to ensure staff data on OP is always 100% updated.

Create and update frameworks for enabling OP System functionality and ensure that staff are correctly pinned for correctness of data.

Liaise with the P&C users on a regular basis to ensure that Our People data is accurate

Run regular HRIS Reports to ensure that error rates are maintained at 0%

Generate reports (gender ratios, employment changes, leave balances, turnover ratios etc..) for performance tracking and management decisions

Ensure accurate and timely submission of annual employee census report

Collaboration & Networks, 5%

Actively participate in roll out of P & C initiatives

Participate in committees and taskforces, as assigned

Participation in Inter agency workgroups and other Networks

Any other Duty assigned by supervisor or designee 5%

Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration

Any other duties as might be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Must have a university degree in Human Resource Management, Information Sciences, Social sciences or related field

A professional Diploma in Human Resources Management is required if the first degree is not in HRM

Must be a member of a recognized member of IHRM

A minimum of three years’ experience in human resources generalist role

Experience in use of Human Resources Information System

Proficiency in computer applications.

Experienced in cross-cultural environment.

Must be conversant with the local and international labor legislations

Experience in records management

How to apply

