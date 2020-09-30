Job Title: Administrative Officer People & Culture
Reporting to: People & Culture Director
Grade Level: 13
Job description
Provide overall administration and coordination services for the People & Culture department ensuring that the department is administratively supported to promote child wellbeing outcomes.
Responsibilities
Administrative Support to the People & Culture Directorate, 40%
- Support the P & C department in the delivery of People & Culture services
- Participate in the delivery of People & Culture functions including but not limited to; Recruitment, Administration of Compensation & Benefits, Employee Relations, Learning and development, Staff care and other P and C functions as may be required from time to time
- Coordinate administrative support for the People and Culture Directorate including but not limited to offering secretariat services, consolidating reports, maintenance of office assets, equipment and maintain adequate supplies/stationary
- Prepare correspondence on staff matters; bank, visa, certificate of service, letters.
- Ensure effective and efficient facilitation of departmental meetings, events, activities and projects
- Ensure timely disbursement of P & C correspondences.
- Ensure provision of excellent front desk services to P & C visitors.
Personnel Records and People & Culture Information Management, 30%
- Develop and maintain a People & Culture document management system that ensures safe and orderly custody of P & C information both manually and electronically.
- Create and ensure completeness of personnel files that meet the compliance standards
- Ensure personnel files are up to date and are stored, updated, archived and destroyed in accordance to the WVK Policies and government regulations.
- Support in timely retrieval of personnel files for use by P and C officers, auditors or any other authorized persons.
- Ensure confidentiality of staff records in accordance to WVK polices and the data protection regulations.
- Maintain up to date key P & C records including, Polices, Business processes, Organizational structures, Annual Operations Plans etc
Management of People & Culture Information Systems, 20%
- Ensure that all People related data captured in the HRIS is 100% complete and correct
- Build capacity of staff and line Managers on utilization of People & Culture information System
- Conduct ESS/MSS orientation for new / existing staff and managers to ensure staff data on OP is always 100% updated.
- Create and update frameworks for enabling OP System functionality and ensure that staff are correctly pinned for correctness of data.
- Liaise with the P&C users on a regular basis to ensure that Our People data is accurate
- Run regular HRIS Reports to ensure that error rates are maintained at 0%
- Generate reports (gender ratios, employment changes, leave balances, turnover ratios etc..) for performance tracking and management decisions
- Ensure accurate and timely submission of annual employee census report
Collaboration & Networks, 5%
- Actively participate in roll out of P & C initiatives
- Participate in committees and taskforces, as assigned
- Participation in Inter agency workgroups and other Networks
Any other Duty assigned by supervisor or designee 5%
- Participate in Trans teams and support other initiatives by partners in the spirit of integration
- Any other duties as might be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Must have a university degree in Human Resource Management, Information Sciences, Social sciences or related field
- A professional Diploma in Human Resources Management is required if the first degree is not in HRM
- Must be a member of a recognized member of IHRM
- A minimum of three years’ experience in human resources generalist role
- Experience in use of Human Resources Information System
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Experienced in cross-cultural environment.
- Must be conversant with the local and international labor legislations
- Experience in records management
How to apply