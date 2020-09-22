Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Former Tahidi High actor, Dennis Mugo popularly known as OJ, has blasted his former bosses at Citizen TV for rerunning the classic high school show without the consent of actors.

OJ, who was one of the main characters in the popular show, feels that it’s unfair for media houses to continue using his content yet he is no longer working for them.

OJ also accuses Citizen TV of enticing actors into signing vague contracts that did not stipulate how long they will use their content.

In his latest video on his YouTube channel, OJ laments:

“After I left Tahidi High, someone told me they saw me on TV and I was like, I am no longer there.”

“Only for me to realise they were repeating the show without telling me”

“I raised the issue with Citizen TV management and they explained to me that the contract we signed said they can do anything with that content.”

“That thing still hurts me to date. It is where I get my daily bread.”

“When we started acting, we were told to sign a contract that said, ‘We as the company are allowed to use your image’, but it does not tell you for how long. That means they will be making a coin from you even when you are dead,”

According to OJ, actors’ contracts in Kenya need to be revised to reward thespians and protect upcoming ones from exploitation.

“If they continue using our content, they should award us, especially during this corona pandemic,” he said.

“They should make us proud. I met a friend called Jane and she was like ‘I see myself on the screen’ but in our area, I am broke and people keep asking me, what happened?”

