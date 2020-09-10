Location: Nairobi

Our client, a supermarket chain, is recruiting an Accounts Receivable to join their growing team.

Job summary:

Ensure accuracy and efficiency of operations, processing and monitoring incoming payments, and securing revenue by verifying and posting receipts.

Key Responsibilities:

Process accounts and incoming payments in compliance with financial policies and procedures

Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, computing, posting and recording accounts receivables’ data

Prepare bills, invoices and bank deposits

Reconcile the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Verify discrepancies by and resolve clients’ billing issues

Facilitate payment of invoices due by sending bill reminders and contacting clients

Generate financial statements and reports detailing accounts receivable status

Key Requirements

Proven working experience as Accounts Receivable Clerk or accountant

Solid understanding of basic accounting principles, fair credit practices and collection regulations

Proven ability to calculate, post and manage accounting figures and financial records

Data entry skills along with a knack for numbers

Hands-on experience in operating spreadsheets and accounting software

Proficiency in English and in MS Office

Customer service orientation and negotiation skills

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration

How To Apply

Deadline: Interested parties should send their online applications on or before 25th September 2020

Correspondence: Applications and detailed CV to be submitted online at http://goo.gl/T8sryH

Applications not meeting minimum requirements will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.