Job Title: Accounts Intern
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Summary: This unique three-month internship opportunity is for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and are willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Assist in the verification of physical accounts source documents.
- Post transactions where necessary
- Scanning and referencing soft copy support documents
- Ensure accounts and other backups are done on a daily basis
- Ensure delivery of timely and quality reports
- Assist in detailed record keeping and filing of accounting/finance documents
- Perform any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ degree in accounting or related field.
- Knowledge in Basic computer applications
- Must be detail oriented and willing to learn.
- Must possess very high integrity standards.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to careers@hrmconnection.com by 30th September, 2020.
Only short listed candidates will be contacted