Job Title: Accounts Intern

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: This unique three-month internship opportunity is for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and are willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

  • Assist in the verification of physical accounts source documents.
  • Post transactions where necessary
  • Scanning and referencing soft copy support documents
  • Ensure accounts and other backups are done on a daily basis
  • Ensure delivery of timely and quality reports
  • Assist in detailed record keeping and filing of accounting/finance documents
  • Perform any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelors’ degree in accounting or related field.
  • Knowledge in Basic computer applications
  • Must be detail oriented and willing to learn.
  • Must possess very high integrity standards.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to careers@hrmconnection.com by 30th September, 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted

