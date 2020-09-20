Job Title: Accounts Intern

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: This unique three-month internship opportunity is for fresh graduates or candidates with at most 6 months’ internship experience in accounts and are willing to pursue a career in accounting and finance.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Assist in the verification of physical accounts source documents.

Post transactions where necessary

Scanning and referencing soft copy support documents

Ensure accounts and other backups are done on a daily basis

Ensure delivery of timely and quality reports

Assist in detailed record keeping and filing of accounting/finance documents

Perform any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Bachelors’ degree in accounting or related field.

Knowledge in Basic computer applications

Must be detail oriented and willing to learn.

Must possess very high integrity standards.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to strictly email their cover letter and CV, to careers@hrmconnection.com by 30th September, 2020.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted