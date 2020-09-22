Job Vacancy: Accounts Clerk

Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Who are we?

We are a fast-growing manufacturing company dealing with packaging material seeking to hire a competent accounts clerk to assist the Accountant in executing day to day tasks in the Finance department

The successful candidate will be tasked with: –

Debt collection through phone calls and weekly visits to the clients as per the shared schedule by the Head of Finance and ensure weekly targets and subsequently monthly targets are adequately met.

Updating, generating, and sending out customer statements at the beginning of every month.

Banking received cheques and collecting cheques from customers as per the directives issued by the Head of Finance

Assisting in filing of statutory returns (VAT, NSSF, NHIF, PAYE, LEVY, Withholding Tax and ensuring cheque payments are deposited in a timely manner to avoid attraction of penalties

Assist during Auditing and respond to all audit queries.

Liaise with the Warehousing and Logistics department on Stock Management in the beginning of every month / end of each month and ensure that the same is updated in the tracker and stocks counter book

Preparing LPOs for approval upon consideration at the stock at hand in liaison with the Production department.

Ensure timely reconciliation of Customers and supplier statements with the debtors and creditors ledger, respectively.

Prepare and submit reports for review by the head of Finance or as requested by management.

Daily update of the Sales trackers as per the invoices per day and daily updating of the purchasing tracker before COB

Ensuring proper documentation by filing invoices, delivery notes and any other finance documents and that general administrative tasks are done to enhance quick and swift recovery of documents

Reconciling customer statements and ensuring correct position of account

Backing up on data in QuickBooks System and generating Z-reports by COB every day

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Required Skills and Competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounts

Have completed CPA I & II

Minimum 2 years’ experience in the manufacturing industry

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices

Knowledge of Quick books

Knowledge of finance principles and financial reporting

Technical accounting skills

Flexible and able to work under pressure

How to Apply

If you possess the above skills and are up to the task, CLICK HERE to submit your application for review on or before 30th September 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted