Job Vacancy: Accounts Clerk
Location: Industrial Area, Nairobi
Industry: Manufacturing
Who are we?
We are a fast-growing manufacturing company dealing with packaging material seeking to hire a competent accounts clerk to assist the Accountant in executing day to day tasks in the Finance department
The successful candidate will be tasked with: –
- Debt collection through phone calls and weekly visits to the clients as per the shared schedule by the Head of Finance and ensure weekly targets and subsequently monthly targets are adequately met.
- Updating, generating, and sending out customer statements at the beginning of every month.
- Banking received cheques and collecting cheques from customers as per the directives issued by the Head of Finance
- Assisting in filing of statutory returns (VAT, NSSF, NHIF, PAYE, LEVY, Withholding Tax and ensuring cheque payments are deposited in a timely manner to avoid attraction of penalties
- Assist during Auditing and respond to all audit queries.
- Liaise with the Warehousing and Logistics department on Stock Management in the beginning of every month / end of each month and ensure that the same is updated in the tracker and stocks counter book
- Preparing LPOs for approval upon consideration at the stock at hand in liaison with the Production department.
- Ensure timely reconciliation of Customers and supplier statements with the debtors and creditors ledger, respectively.
- Prepare and submit reports for review by the head of Finance or as requested by management.
- Daily update of the Sales trackers as per the invoices per day and daily updating of the purchasing tracker before COB
- Ensuring proper documentation by filing invoices, delivery notes and any other finance documents and that general administrative tasks are done to enhance quick and swift recovery of documents
- Reconciling customer statements and ensuring correct position of account
- Backing up on data in QuickBooks System and generating Z-reports by COB every day
- Any other duty assigned from time to time.
Required Skills and Competencies:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Accounts
- Have completed CPA I & II
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in the manufacturing industry
- Knowledge of accounting principles and practices
- Knowledge of Quick books
- Knowledge of finance principles and financial reporting
- Technical accounting skills
- Flexible and able to work under pressure
How to Apply
If you possess the above skills and are up to the task, CLICK HERE to submit your application for review on or before 30th September 2020.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted